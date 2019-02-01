Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183,400.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

