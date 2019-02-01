Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,367 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 6.6% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $16,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183,400.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,347.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

SCHF opened at $30.39 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

