Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA) Holdings Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 317.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 212,705 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index comprises about 0.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index worth $9,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $41.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

