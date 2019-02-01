Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Lowered by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $44.21 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 12th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.65.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

