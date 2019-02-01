Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €12.00 ($13.95) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.57% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.39 ($12.08).

SHA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €7.81 ($9.09). 518,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

