Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th.

Santander Consumer USA has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

SC stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.08). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

