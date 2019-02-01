Sanofi SA (SNY) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. 251,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,922. Sanofi SA has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

