Sanofi SA (SNY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

SNY opened at $43.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

