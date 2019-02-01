Sanford Lang Sells 26,500 Shares of Starco Brands (STCB) Stock

Starco Brands (NASDAQ:STCB) Director Sanford Lang sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STCB opened at $2.91 on Friday.

Starco Brands, Inc develops and markets a range of consumer packaged products in the United States. It provides products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, food, beverage and spirits, DIY hardware, and arts and crafts. The company sells its products through various retailers, as well as through online retailers.

