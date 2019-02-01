Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SASR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark E. Friis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 66,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC markets. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

