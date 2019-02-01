Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $678.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $678.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $622.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.06 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $771.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.31 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price target on Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.61. 12,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,028. Sanderson Farms has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 28th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Jones Gail Pittman sold 300 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $29,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,255.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,070,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 298,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 614,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 445,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,837,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

