Sanchez Energy (SN) Bond Prices Fall 2%

An issue of Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) bonds fell 2% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.75% coupon and will mature on June 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $23.00 and was trading at $27.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.47. Sanchez Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $5.13.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanchez Energy Corp will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sanchez Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanchez Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sanchez Energy by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/sanchez-energy-sn-bond-prices-fall-2.html.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SN)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.