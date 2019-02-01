San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 3,150 Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 190,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 230,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 293,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NYSE:CTT opened at $9.19 on Friday. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 90.95%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,374.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 28,731 shares of company stock worth $242,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in over 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

