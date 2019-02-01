San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Purchases New Position in Linde PLC (LIN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $117,707,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,455,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,399,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,183,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,663,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eduardo F. Menezes sold 6,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $988,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $284,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $166.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

