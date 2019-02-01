SAExploration (SAEX) Trading Down 6.4%

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.12. 518,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,836,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($27.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. SAExploration had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 347.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SAExploration stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) by 609.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501,075 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 18.82% of SAExploration worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX)

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

