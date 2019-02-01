Sabre Corp (SABR) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after buying an additional 3,669,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 18.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $622,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sabre by 229.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,542,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,983,000 after purchasing an additional 950,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sabre by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 850,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabre stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Sabre had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sabre in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Sabre news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 9,056 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $226,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,094.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,783 shares of company stock worth $779,284. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

