Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $90.02.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.54 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.15%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 13,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.83 per share, with a total value of $988,140.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,565.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

