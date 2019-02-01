RPM International Inc. (RPM) Position Reduced by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,013 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of RPM International worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPM International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. grew its position in RPM International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 323,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 271,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 187,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 130,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 3,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). RPM International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.95%.

RPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

