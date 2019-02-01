Royce Global Value Trust Inc (RGT) Shares Sold by Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.

Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. decreased its position in Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd.’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 115,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/royce-global-value-trust-inc-rgt-shares-sold-by-financial-investment-management-group-ltd.html.

In other news, Director Charles M. Royce acquired 111,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,231.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Francis D. Gannon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 116,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,591.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.