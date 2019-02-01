Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2,784.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.84.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $327,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $437,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,152,942.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,817 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $153.55 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

