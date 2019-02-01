Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $128.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $174.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.30.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

