Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.67 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 216.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,018 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of ON Semiconductor worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 5,171,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,570 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $6,843,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $600,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,696.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,559.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,057. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $20.04 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 20.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

