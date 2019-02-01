Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 15,936 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $49.65.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

