Royal Dutch Shell Plc Announces Dividend of $0.47 (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,380 ($31.10) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,037 ($26.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,617 ($34.20).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RDSB shares. Barclays set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,909.64 ($38.02).

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

