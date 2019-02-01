Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Releases Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share.

RCL opened at $120.05 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $134.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain acquired 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.60 per share, with a total value of $1,995,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 842,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,971,907.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,073,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,073,000 after buying an additional 80,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,202,000 after buying an additional 830,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,278,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

