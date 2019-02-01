Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dorel Industries (DII.B) Price Target to C$24.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DII.B. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$26.50 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Dorel Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dorel Industries from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.60.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

DII.B stock opened at C$16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $461.33 million and a P/E ratio of -80.44. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.