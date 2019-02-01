Roper Technologies (ROP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.25. Roper Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $12.00-12.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.82.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.23. 55,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,834. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.86, for a total value of $226,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,375. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Roper Technologies (ROP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/roper-technologies-rop-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.