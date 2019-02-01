Roper Technologies (ROP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.25. Roper Technologies also updated its FY19 guidance to $12.00-12.40 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.82.
ROP traded up $8.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.23. 55,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,834. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $245.59 and a 52 week high of $312.65.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.
In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.07, for a total transaction of $286,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.86, for a total value of $226,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $689,375. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
