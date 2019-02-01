Rogers Communications (RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications fourth-quarter 2018 earnings and revenues increased year over year. Top-line growth was primarily driven by wireless service growth. Moreover, growing demand for data along with user shift toward higher-priced tiers aided Internet revenues. Further, Rogers Communications’ Ignite TV, powered by Ignite Internet was launched in Ontario. The service has witnessed lower churn, which is a positive. Notably, the company has partnered with Ericsson and University of British Columbia (UBC) to quickly bring 5G to its users. This is expected to drive top-line growth. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Rogers Communications’ competitors continue to give price discounts to their users, which is hurting profitability.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.43.

NYSE:RCI opened at $54.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $55.17.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,495,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Rogers Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,766,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,291,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,016,000 after purchasing an additional 787,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,022,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,402,000 after purchasing an additional 550,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Rogers Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,995,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,564,000 after purchasing an additional 417,187 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

