Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,159 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,374.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $3,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,354,759.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,150.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,662. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

