Rexnord (RXN) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RXN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of RXN opened at $26.15 on Friday. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexnord news, insider Craig Wehr sold 14,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $418,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 254,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 11.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

