Reviewing Wellesley Bancorp (WEBK) and The First Bancshares (FBSI)

Wellesley Bancorp (NASDAQ:WEBK) and The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and The First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wellesley Bancorp 16.54% 9.74% 0.72% The First Bancshares 9.04% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wellesley Bancorp and The First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wellesley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wellesley Bancorp and The First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wellesley Bancorp $36.22 million 2.14 $5.99 million N/A N/A The First Bancshares $10.90 million 2.06 -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Wellesley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than The First Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Wellesley Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The First Bancshares has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Wellesley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. The First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Wellesley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of The First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Wellesley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of The First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wellesley Bancorp beats The First Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; other consumer loans that consist of fixed-rate second mortgage loans, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans; and commercial business loans, such as term loans, revolving lines of credit, and equipment loans. In addition, it provides investment advisory services and remote capture products; and engages in buying, selling, and holding securities. As of December 31, 2017, Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. operated through executive offices and five full service branch offices located in Wellesley, Newton, and Boston; limited- hour branch service office in Needham, Massachusetts; and one full-service branch office in Newton Centre and Boston, as well as wealth management offices located in Wellesley. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

About The First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the First Home Bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including vehicle, personal, and certificate of deposit loans; real estate loans for purchasing a new home, home construction, refinancing existing home, adding to existing home, and buying undeveloped land; agriculture loans, such as livestock, line of credit, equipment, and agriculture real estate loans; and commercial loans comprising term, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers direct deposit, telephone banking, safe deposit box, merchant, and cash management services, as well as debit cards. Further, it invests in mortgage-back securities, the United States Government and agency securities, and other assets. The company operates through a home office in Mountain Grove; and seven full service branch facilities in Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Sparta, Crane, and Springfield, Missouri. First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain Grove, Missouri.

