Reviewing Erie Indemnity (ERIE) & Crawford & Company (CRD.A)

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) and Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

This table compares Erie Indemnity and Crawford & Company’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erie Indemnity $1.69 billion 4.00 $196.99 million N/A N/A Crawford & Company $1.16 billion 0.45 $27.66 million N/A N/A

Erie Indemnity has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Crawford & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 46.8% of Erie Indemnity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erie Indemnity and Crawford & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erie Indemnity 11.69% 30.65% 16.12% Crawford & Company 1.03% 23.46% 5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Erie Indemnity and Crawford & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erie Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Crawford & Company 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crawford & Company has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Crawford & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crawford & Company is more favorable than Erie Indemnity.

Dividends

Erie Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Crawford & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Erie Indemnity has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Erie Indemnity has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford & Company has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Erie Indemnity beats Crawford & Company on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services. The company operates three field offices. Erie Indemnity Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Erie, Pennsylvania.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company (Crawford) is an independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance and self-insured entities. The Company’s Crawford Solution offers claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for various product lines, including property and casualty claims management; workers’ compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. Crawford conducts its operations through four segments: U.S. Services, which primarily serves the property and casualty insurance company markets in the United States; International, which serves the property and casualty insurance company, and self-insurance markets outside the United States; Broadspire, which serves the self-insurance marketplace, primarily in the United States, and Garden City Group, which serves the class action, regulatory, mass tort, bankruptcy and other legal settlement markets, primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.