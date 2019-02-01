Reviewing China Recycling Energy (CREG) & FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

This table compares China Recycling Energy and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A -6.97% -4.88% FleetCor Technologies 33.01% 24.22% 7.68%

0.3% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Recycling Energy and FleetCor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $10,000.00 1,183.93 -$8.99 million N/A N/A FleetCor Technologies $2.25 billion 11.02 $740.20 million $7.88 25.61

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Recycling Energy.

Risk & Volatility

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Recycling Energy and FleetCor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A FleetCor Technologies 0 4 8 0 2.67

FleetCor Technologies has a consensus target price of $231.55, suggesting a potential upside of 14.73%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats China Recycling Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.