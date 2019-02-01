Revelo Resources (RVL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Revelo Resources Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

