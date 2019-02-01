Research Analysts Set Expectations for Total System Services, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (TSS)

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Total System Services in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Grosso anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Total System Services’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Total System Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

Shares of TSS stock opened at $89.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Total System Services has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 14.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total System Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

