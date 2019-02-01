Research Analysts Set Expectations for Scpharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (SCPH)

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Scpharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.74). Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPH. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 469,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 1,268.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

