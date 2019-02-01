Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hologic, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.89.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Hologic has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 122,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Hologic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $200,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,355 shares of company stock worth $1,584,655. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

