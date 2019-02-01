Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameris Bancorp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday. FIG Partners upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.