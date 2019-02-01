Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $14.54 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.73. William Blair also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

AMG stock opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $203.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,272,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 957,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,162 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 61.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 658,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,969,000 after purchasing an additional 250,225 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 640,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $224,818.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.