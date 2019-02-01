Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Graco alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

GGG stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Graco has a 1-year low of $37.36 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 18th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Graco by 633.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Graco by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.