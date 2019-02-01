Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.51. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2019 earnings at $7.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $29.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.06 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $427.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $392.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $372.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.53.

Shares of BIIB opened at $333.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,422,000 after acquiring an additional 183,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 503.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,362,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $685,588,000 after acquiring an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,241,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $792,042,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 32.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $532,746,000 after acquiring an additional 366,361 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

