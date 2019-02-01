Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,694 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 108.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45,525.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

