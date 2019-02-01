Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 173.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,191,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,352 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.26% of Advaxis worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADXS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.92.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 187.23% and a negative net margin of 1,096.88%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Advaxis, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

