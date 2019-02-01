Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 96.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIX. ValuEngine cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

In other news, VP Brett Petit sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.24. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/renaissance-technologies-llc-cuts-holdings-in-six-flags-entertainment-corp-six.html.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.