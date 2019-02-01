Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 482 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In related news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

