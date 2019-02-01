Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,672,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,058,000 after buying an additional 850,548 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after buying an additional 293,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 33.7% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 62,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 43.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 57,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

