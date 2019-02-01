Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 340,843 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 37,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 31.8% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 50,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Macquarie set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,620.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $211,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,661.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,185 shares of company stock valued at $664,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/regentatlantic-capital-llc-cuts-position-in-delta-air-lines-inc-dal.html.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.