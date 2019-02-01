Redrow (RDW) Price Target Raised to GBX 710 at Berenberg Bank

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDW. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 672.27 ($8.78).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.59) on Monday. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

