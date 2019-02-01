Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $67.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.11 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 215.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 59.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 68.7% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at about $519,000.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

