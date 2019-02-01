Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $20.81 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,953,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,454,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,281,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $34.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $38.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

